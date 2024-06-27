Paula Bell Acquires 68 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($159.58).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Paula Bell acquired 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($158.09).

On Wednesday, April 24th, Paula Bell acquired 64 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($158.32).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.59. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.80 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.19) to GBX 199 ($2.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

