Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Paylocity traded as low as $132.60 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 36378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.65.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

