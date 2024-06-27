PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,849,100 shares of company stock worth $82,021,597. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. PBF Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

