Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 5.4%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.64. 318,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,000,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

