Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of PPL opened at C$50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

