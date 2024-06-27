PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $19.34

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.68. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 674,341 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

