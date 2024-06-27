Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 5.1%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,439,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,683,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

