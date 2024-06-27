Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $549.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

