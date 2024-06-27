Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 361.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,540.3% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

