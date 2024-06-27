Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 486 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after acquiring an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

