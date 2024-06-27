Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS EFAV opened at $69.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

