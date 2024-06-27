Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $182.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

