Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $53,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

