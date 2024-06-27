Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

