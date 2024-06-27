Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.