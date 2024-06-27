Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,049,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.