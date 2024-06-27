PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,440,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,811 shares.The stock last traded at $49.69 and had previously closed at $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

