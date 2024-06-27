Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.02. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

