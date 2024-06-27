Philippe Boisseau Acquires 1,163 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,050.70).

Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,308 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75).

On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06).

Centrica Stock Up 1.3 %

Centrica stock opened at GBX 137.75 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 116.45 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164 ($2.08).

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

