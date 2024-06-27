Philippe Boisseau Acquires 1,163 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,050.70).
Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,308 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75).
- On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 137.75 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 116.45 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
