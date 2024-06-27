Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.