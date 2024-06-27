Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.