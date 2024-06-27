PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,735.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,777.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,695.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,358.04 and a 12-month high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

