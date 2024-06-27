PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,854,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,691,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,481,000 after buying an additional 65,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

