PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

