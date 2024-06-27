PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,522 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 97,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,868 shares of company stock worth $3,448,851. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

