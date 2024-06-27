PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,500,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $107.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

