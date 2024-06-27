PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,681 Shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Finward Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.