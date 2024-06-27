PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 332 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,482,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 164.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 301,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 223,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 168,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $87.72.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.