Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
