Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

