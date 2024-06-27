Portman Square Capital LLP Has $1.52 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Portman Square Capital LLP cut its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,694,930 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 0.0% of Portman Square Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Portman Square Capital LLP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 464,422 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.