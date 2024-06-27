POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 104,214 shares.The stock last traded at $66.10 and had previously closed at $66.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in POSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

