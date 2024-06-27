PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.78

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 4164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

