Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 7.4 %
PW stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Power REIT
