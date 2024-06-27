Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 7.4 %

PW stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.