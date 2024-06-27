PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PSK stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty
Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.