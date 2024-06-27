PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

