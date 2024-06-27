Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 165,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 251,839 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $40.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.