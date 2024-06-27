Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 20,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 25,431 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $452.16 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $453.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.52.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

