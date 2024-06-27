Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,898,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.