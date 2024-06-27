ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.79. 1,039,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,303,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $9,704,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140,485 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

