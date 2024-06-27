Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,856,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,004,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.63. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $73.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

