Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $560.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $22.00.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

