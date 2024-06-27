Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

