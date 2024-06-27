Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,812 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

VTLE stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.21.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

