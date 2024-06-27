Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $246,000 Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.99. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

