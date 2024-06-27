Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $275,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 266,484 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $447.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

