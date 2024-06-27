Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 222,369 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.06%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

