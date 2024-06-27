Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $226,000 in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $767.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Report on FBMS

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.