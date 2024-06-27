Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $231,000 in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MVB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

MVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.