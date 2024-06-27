Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $271,000 in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.44%. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $970,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,552,727 shares in the company, valued at $495,104,286.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

