Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $233,000 Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

