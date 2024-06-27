Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $266,000 Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 92,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

