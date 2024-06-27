Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $272,000 Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

